Varudu Kaavalenu Leaked For Full HD Download on Movierulz, Telegram

Varudu Kaavalenu is a romantic comedy directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The film stars Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma. Varudu Kaavalenu has hit the theaters on October 29. The film reloves around the love story between Akash (Naga Shaurya) and Bhoomi (Ritu Varma). The movie is running to full house today.

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma have nailed their characters in the film. The audience say that Varudu Kaavalenu is a feel-good and cute love story. Now, the movie has got leaked for free HD download on infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers and others. Not only Varudu Kaavalenu, any movie must be watched in theatres. Do watch Varudu Kaavalenu in theaters. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copy of Varudu Kaavalenu report to the cyber cell.