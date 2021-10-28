Varudu Kaavalenu First Day Collection Prediction

Just one day left for Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu to hit the big screens. Expectations are riding high on the project as the film's trailer, teaser and poster have received positive reception from movie buffs. The makers of the movie have also opened advance booking of tickets across the globe. Tickets are selling like hot cakes in the Telugu states.

Trade analyst predict that Naga Shaurya's Varudu Kaavalenu is likely to fetch Rs 4 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film is likely to earn more than the estimated figure, if all goes well.

Varudu Kaavalenu is directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Ritu Varma will be seen as the female lead in the film. It is worth mentioning here that the film premieres will be held tonight in foreign countries. If you are around, please do watch it and share your thoughts with us.