Varsha Bollamma’s First Look From Stand Up Rahul Is Out

Young and promising hero Raj Tarun surprised with his stylish makeover for his upcoming coming-of-age feel-good romance comedy being directed by debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki and produced jointly by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures banners.

Raj Tarun will be seen as a reluctant stand-up comic who doesn't stand up for anything in life. The story is about him finding true love and learning to stand up for his parents, for his love and for his passion for stand-up comedy.

Paired opposite Raj Tarun in the film is Varsha Bollamma whose first look poster is revealed today. Like Raj Tarun, Varsha too plays an atypical and funny role as Sreya Rao. Sporting a weird hairdo with specs and braces, Varsha looks like a geek with body image issues.

The film has music by Sweekar Agasthi, while Sreeraj Raveendran cranks the camera.

Venella Kishore, Murali Sharma, Indraja, Devi Prasad and Madhurima are the other prominent cast of the film.

