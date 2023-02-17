Varisu Official OTT Release Date Out

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is back in the news for its digital release. Vijay's Varisu is heading for a digital release in a couple of days from now. Vijay's Varisu digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video.

The film is all set to premiere on Prime Video on February 22, 2023. Finally, the time has come to watch Varisu sitting in the confines of your home with a bowl of popcorn in your hand.

Vijay's Varisu has grossed Rs 150 cr at the worldwide box office. Vijay's Varisu was directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film was released during the Pongal festival of 2023.

The film also had a box office clash with Ajith's Thunivu.

