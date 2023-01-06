Varisu Is A Mix Of Mahesh, Pawan's Movies: Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu trailer has been trending on social media. The trailer has garnered millions of views on YouTube. Even after 48 hours, the trailer is trending on YouTube. Unfortunately, the trailer received mixed reactions from all quarters. Its content reminds us of the flavor of Mahesh Babu's Brahmotsavam.

A few scenes in the trailer remind us that the makers have taken scenes from Pawan Kalyan's AttarintikiDaredi, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, Agnyathavasi and Srimanthudu.

The makers did patch up different movies from Tollywood. That's what people are discussing on social media. One can guess the film's story only after seeing the output of the film on January 11.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharshi fame. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film.

