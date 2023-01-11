Varisu Beats Thunivu: Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith are the popular stars with a massive fan following across the globe. There is no limit for Vijay or Ajith fans during their demi-god film releases. Most of Vijay and Ajith fans might have watched the first day of Varisu and Thunivu. Both the films have opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.

If you are waiting for the collections, here we go. We have learnt from our sources that Varisu has managed to beat Thunivu morning collections in Tamil Nadu. Varisu collected Rs 5 cr and Thunivu collected Rs 4.5 cr in morning shows. Likewise, Varisu has surpassed Thunivu. The opening days collections of both films will be double digits, as per the trade reports.

Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Thunivu is helmed by H. Vinoth. Let's wait and watch which film will emerge as the Sankranthi winner of 2023/