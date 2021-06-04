Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Addresses Vaccine Hesitancy With Innovative Video

Kollywood actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is not only known for her talent but she is also socially conscious. The actress who is waiting for the COVID second wave to subside to get back to work, has come up with an awareness video to educate people on the importance of taking the vaccine.

In a short video of one and half minute duration, the actress plays a skit of a sort in which she appears in a dual role. One character is seen fearing to take the vaccine due to the side effects and the other character, a friend convinces her to take one educating her on how side effects are common with any vaccine.

"Remember how wearing a helmet saved you in a bike accident recently. The vaccine does the same," she says convincing her friend to take the jab. She also says no one has died after taking the vaccine. She also adds that any such isolated instance may have happened due to other complications and is not related to the vaccine.

The busy actress finishes the video by saying "I took my first shot recently. Have you got yours?". Varalaxmi Sarathkumar impressed the Telugu audience with Krack and Naandhi before the COVID second wave. This attempt of the actress in Telugu is impressive and at the same time helps create the necessary awareness among panic-stricken people.