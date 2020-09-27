Vamsi Paidipally To Team Up With Ram Charan?

Director Vamsi Paidipally scored a big hit with superstar Mahesh Babu featured ‘Maharshi’. Reports are doing the rounds that Vamsi Paidipally is believed to have been struggling to materialize his next project with a top actor. Currently, Mahesh, Ram Charan Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR are occupied with their own projects. It will take a minimum of six to eight months for these stars to get free from their movies.

If reports are to go anything by, Vamsi Paidipally is planning to team up with Ram Charan. When Vamsi Paidipally narrated the outline of the story, Charan was impressed and gave his consent to the film.

Charan and Vamsi share a mutual respect for each other. Earlier, they have worked together for ‘Yevadu’ which was one of the biggest hits in their careers. Ram Charan will join the sets of Vamsi’s yet-to-launch film after the completion of ‘RRR’.

More details about the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed. Watch this space for more updates.