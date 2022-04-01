Vamshi Pidaipally Turns Producer With Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana

Known for his vision for entertainment, national award-winning director Vamsi Paidipally is all set to turn producer with Vijay Deverakonda’s next big-ticket pan India project.

The makers announced the film at a grand event today where Vijay Deverakonda made a power-packed entry on a helicopter as an army officer. The action drama is set to release on 3rd August 2024.

Vamsi Paidipally is also directing the much-anticipated film with Thalapathy Vijay which audiences are eagerly waiting for.

JGM is a Puri Connect & Srikara Studio Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio. Written & Directed by Puri Jagannadh this action entertainer is set to release in cinemas on 3rd August 2023 Worldwide.

