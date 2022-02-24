Valimai US Premieres Collection

Ajith Kumar's Valimai has been released in theatres across the globe today. The film has earned glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Yesterday, Valimai premieres were held in USA and other foreign countries.

Looks like Ajith's Valimai got great openings with respect to its collections from premieres. Ajith's Valimai has managed to earn $121k USA hourly gross, as per the buzz on social media. The total Valimai premieres collections is yet to be known.

Ajith's Valimai is directed by by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. Huma Qureshi is seen as the female lead along with Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will appear in a prominent role. Stay tuned!