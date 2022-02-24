H Vinoth Elevates Ajithkumar to A New High in Action Scenes

Kollywood Thala Ajith Kumar's much awaited film, Valimai released in theatres across the world. Ajith fans are celebrating the moment and they caught up the early shows of the film in theatres. If you are waiting for Ajith's Valimai review, here we go:

Plot: Ajith (Arjun) plays a super cop in the film. Chennai city is under attack and there are several cases of chain snatching, drugs and other crimes happening. Arjun is on a mission to catch the man behind a series of murders and robberies in the city. Who is the real villain in the film? What's the relationship between Ajith and Karthikeya? Will Ajith be able to save his family and the city forms the gist of the story.

Performance: Ajith as expected, has delivered an impeccable performance in the film. Ajith gets into the skin of his character. Arjun's character seems to have been written for Ajith as he pulls off the role effortlessly. Karthikeya steals the show in portraying the role of a villain in the film. Huma Qureshi shines through her role in the film. The entire film cast deserves a huge round of applause for their performance in Valimai. The movie is directed by H Vinoth.

Plus Points:

Ajith's performance

Dialgoues

BGM

Interval, Climax scenes

Minus Points:

Too much violence

Verdict: It's a tailor-made film for Ajith fans. Valimai is relatable to the current crime rate in our cities. However, it may not appeal to all sections of audience. But watch it for Ajith, it's a true visual treat for Thala fans.

Rating: 3.5/5