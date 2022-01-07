Valimai Producers Reject Fancy OTT Deal

Ajith Kumar's big-ticket film Valimai was scheduled to release in theatres on January 14, 2022. The film gio postponed in the last minute due to omicron fears.

The makers are yet to announce a new release date of the film. If reports are to be believed, Ajith's Valimai producers are said to have rejected Rs 300 cr deal that was offered by Netflix.

The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. Valimai is Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth, after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Recently, it was announced that Valimai will also be made available in Hindi, making it Ajith’s maiden film to get a bilingual release simultaneously.