Valimai First Day Collections: Thala Ajith Proves His Box Office Power

Ajith Kumar's Valimai has set the box office on fire. The film was released in theatres on February 24, 2022. Guess what? The film has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Talking about day 1 collections of Valimai, the film has managed to earn Rs 36 cr on its opening day at the box office. It is said to be the highest opening for any movie in Tamil Nadu in the recent times. The film is on its way to become the blockbuster hit of this month.

People who saw the movie can't stop going ga ga over Ajith's performance in the film, especially in action scenes.

Valimai is a story about a good cop and a dreaded villain who employs youngsters in smuggling drugs and day-light robbery. The film is directed by H Vinoth. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi are seen in prominent roles in the film.