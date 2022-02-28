Valimai Day 4 Collections: Ajith Movie Sets Box Office on Fire

Ajith Kumar's recently released 'Valimai' is fetching huge business at the box office. The film had a solo release in Tamil Nadu. Valimai has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. If trade reports are to be believed, Ajith's Valimai has crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days of its release.

Valimai is an action thriller, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. Huma Qureshi has played the female lead while Tollywood actor Karthikeya of RX 100 fame, appears as a villain. The actor has gained huge appreciation fo his performance in Valimai.

Ajith's Valimai has now set all time record for day 4 collections in Tamil Nadu Box Office. There is no stopping Thala Ajith at the box office as theatres are still running to packed houses and we hear that the earnings on day 4 was as much as what was collected on day 1 of the movie release.