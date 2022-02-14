Valentine’s Day Special poster From Focus` Unveiled

'Focus' is a different suspense thriller starring Vijay Shankar, Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Bhanu Chander in lead roles.. G. Surya Teja introducing as the director, Skyra Creations Presenting and Relax Movie makers are producing the film. ‘Focus’ movie is shaping up with interesting twists with Suspense Murder Mistry Backdrop.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, The makers of ‘Focus’ Unveiled a special poster. This romantic poster looks perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. Makers said the Teaser of this film will release shortly.

Vijay Shankar is playing the police officer role and Suhasini Maniratnam is playing the Judge role. Bhanu Chander, Jeeva, Shayaji Shinde, Bharath Reddy, Surya Bhagavan in other important role.

Cast: Vijay Shankar, Ashu Reddy, Suhasini Maniratnam, Bhanu Chander, Jeeva, Shayaji Shinde, Bharath Reddy, Surya Bhagavan Etc

