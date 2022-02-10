Valentine’s Day comes early for Dulquer Salmaan Fans With Hey Sinamika

February 10, 2022

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed displeasure over the trafficcongestion that happened during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Chief Minister was in Vizag as part of his visit to Sri Sharda Peetham to attend the annual celebrations of the peetham. As part of the CM's visit, the district authorities imposed traffic restrictions in the city for four hours as part of security protocol.