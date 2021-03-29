The trailer of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is going to be out today at 6 pm. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the hashtag #VakeelSaabTrailerDay is trending on Twitter. It is expected that the trailer is going to have some hard-hitting dialogues and action scenes.

After a couple of years of gap, Pawan Kalyan is going to enthrall the audience with Vakeel Saab. Expectations are very high on the film. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Hindi super hit movie, Pink. Amitabh Bachchan acted in the lead role in the film, Pink.

Venu Sri Ram is the director of action legal drama, Vakeel Saab and is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj will be seen in the prominent roles in the flick. The movie is going to release in theatres on 9 April 2021.

See how fans are going gaga over the trailer and here are some of the tweets.

' @PawanKalyan fans paint the town red for Vakeel Saab Trailer launch.#VakeelSaabTrailerDay

https://t.co/R7vJ7XGl3o — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) March 29, 2021

Longest official trend in recent days! #VakeelSaabTrailerDay 🙌 Keep going 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vzOzRLwgql — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) March 29, 2021

Okay! Here's the hashtag for the day, which is already trending 😅#VakeelSaabTrailerDay Use only this hashtag, but only until 6 PM! pic.twitter.com/T1175ke5Se — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) March 29, 2021

PK Fans Be Like..! #VakeelSaabTrailerDay pic.twitter.com/5XLTXLVes4 — D P V E U (@dpveuuu) March 29, 2021