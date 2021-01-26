Vakeel Saab Producer Upset Over RRR Release Date?

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is a much-awaited film of this year. The film has been in the news for a long time. Yesterday, Rajamouli has officially announced the release date of the film. The film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dussehra. Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans are pretty happy with Rajamouli's announcement about the film. But, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is not happy with Rajamouli's decision. This is the same date that Boney Kapoor had announced for his production Maidaan six months ago. Both the film features Ajay Devgan in the cast. Apparently, Ajay told Rajamouli to speak to Boney before announcing the RRR release date.

An informed source tells me, “Ajay is aware that his prestigious bio-pic Maidaan on football legend Syed Abdul Rahim was due in the Dussehra week this year. He very specifically told Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing his release date. But Rajamouli went ahead without consulting Boney.” And now Boney is very very upset. “Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this,” says Boney angrily.

Post covid, every actor and filmmakers want their film to do good business at the box office. It is left to see whether Boney Kapoor will postpone the film for 'RRR' to avert box office clash or not.

Boney Kapoor is also the producer to Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming flick Vakeel Saab, which is an official remake of Bollywood hit Pink. The film is likely to be released by end of this year. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. 'Vakeel Saab' is co-produce by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.