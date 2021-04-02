Vakeel Saab Overseas Opening: Boney Kapoor Has News

Vakeel Saab, the countdown for one of the biggest Telugu movies which is all set to have a massive release has begun. The movie, a remake of the Hindi hit Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan focuses on women empowerment as it features Power Star Pawan Kalyan in lead role.

The film is slated for release on April 9 and the promotions have begun in full swing. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in 'Agnyathavaasi' which tanked at the box office. After the release of Agnyathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan is making. a comeback with Vakeel Saab. The film's trailer and songs have struck a chord with the audience. Expectations are riding high on this project as it marks Pawan's return to silver screen.

The film is co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Latest news we hear is that that film is going to hit over 700 screens overseas. Boney Kapoor who's happy about the biggest release of Vakeel Saab, has shared the news of Vakeel Saab release with fans. Here's the tweet posted by him:

Happy to share #VakeelSaab getting BIGGEST release Overseas over 700 screens thanks to @PharsFilm helmed by #MrGolchin All fans of Power Star @PawanKalyan get ready for Blockbuster releasing 8th April at cinema near you #SriramVenu @SVC_official #VakeelSaabMegaOverseasRelease — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 1, 2021

Vakeel Saab is an official remake of Bollywood hit 'Pink'. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Anjali and Nivetha Thomas will appear in prominent roles. The film premieres will be held in North America on April 8, 2021. Watch this space for all Vakeel Saab updates.