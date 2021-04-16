Vakeel Saab Telangana Collections: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Continues Its Rampage At The Box Office
Power Star Pawan Kalyan made a grand comeback to the film industry with his Vakeel Saab after entering politics. The film opened to a positive response across the globe and continues its impressive run in the box offices. Vakeel Saab is the first big-budget film to hit the screen this year. The movie is a remake of the Bollywood film 'PINK', where we saw Amitabh Bachchan play the role of a lawyer defending three women. The same role was reprised by Pawan Kalyan and the film was tweaked a bit by the director Venu Sriram to suit the local audiences and keeping in mind Pawan Kalyan's image.
Earlier Vakeel Saab on its sixth day collected Rs 5.50 Cr India net. Vakeel Saab has raked its first-week collection. As per the source, Vakeel Saab managed to collect around Rs 3-4 Cr.
Check out Vakeel Saab's first-week collection.
Nizam - 28.2Cr
Ceded - 13.1Cr
UA - 11.6Cr
East - 6.3Cr
West - 7.4Cr
Guntur - 7.2Cr
Krishna - 4.9Cr
Nellore - 3.8Cr
AP/TG - 82.4Cr
KA+Rest Of India (ROI) - 6.5Cr
OS - 6.4Cr
Total WW - 95.3Cr Share
The film is co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects.
Also Read: Karnan Day 7 Collections: Dhanush Film On Rampage at Box Office