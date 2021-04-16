Power Star Pawan Kalyan made a grand comeback to the film industry with his Vakeel Saab after entering politics. The film opened to a positive response across the globe and continues its impressive run in the box offices. Vakeel Saab is the first big-budget film to hit the screen this year. The movie is a remake of the Bollywood film 'PINK', where we saw Amitabh Bachchan play the role of a lawyer defending three women. The same role was reprised by Pawan Kalyan and the film was tweaked a bit by the director Venu Sriram to suit the local audiences and keeping in mind Pawan Kalyan's image.

Earlier Vakeel Saab on its sixth day collected Rs 5.50 Cr India net. Vakeel Saab has raked its first-week collection. As per the source, Vakeel Saab managed to collect around Rs 3-4 Cr.

Check out Vakeel Saab's first-week collection.

Nizam - 28.2Cr

Ceded - 13.1Cr

UA - 11.6Cr

East - 6.3Cr

West - 7.4Cr

Guntur - 7.2Cr

Krishna - 4.9Cr

Nellore - 3.8Cr

AP/TG - 82.4Cr

KA+Rest Of India (ROI) - 6.5Cr

OS - 6.4Cr

Total WW - 95.3Cr Share

The film is co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under banners Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects.

Also Read: Karnan Day 7 Collections: Dhanush Film On Rampage at Box Office