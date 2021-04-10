Vakeel Saab Fails To Beat Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan is one of the popular stars in Tollywood. After his entry into politics, he made a comeback with Vakeel Saab after a long gap of three to four years.

Yesterday, the film was released in theatres and it has gathered positive reviews from all quarters. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood commercial hit 'Pink' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee in lead roles.

A few years ago, Pink was also remade into Tamil titled Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith played the main lead in the film. The Tamil version of Pink Tamil also became a blockbuster hit at the Kollywood box office.

Now, Vakeel Saab has become the talk of the town on social media as the Telugu audience who had not seen either of the earlier movies have liked the concept which delivers a social message. Vakeel Saab dialogues and background music composed by SS Thaman are also big assets to the film.

But guess what? Vakeel Saab has failed to beat Amitabh's Pink and Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai. Yes, what you read is right. Before we explain further, we would like to clarify that Vakeel Saab is no doubt performing well at the box office. But, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has failed to beat Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai in terms of IMDB ratings as both the films have received better ratings than Vakeel Saab. Take a look at the ratings of all the three versions of the movie.

The film is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The makers of the movie are likely to hold a success meet to thank the audience. But it remains to be seen if Pawan, who skipped movie promotions, would make an appearance in the success meet.