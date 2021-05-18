Buzz: Vakeel Saab Director Venu Sri Ram Walks Out Of Allu Arjun-Dil Raju's ICON?

One cannot deny the fact that Director Venu Sriram is on a high after the success of his last outing ‘Vakeel Saab’. It was a comeback film for Pawan Kalyan, after a gap of three years. Venu won a lot of praises and appreciation for his gripping direction as well as showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a new avatar.

During Vakeel Saab's promotions, Dil Raju spoke about ICON film, which features Allu Arjun in the lead role. Dil Raju-Allu Arjun’s ICON was supposed to go on floors a long time back. But, the film was in the middle of everything without any progress. The film was supposed to be directed by Venu Sriram. Looks like Dil Raju’s ICON film with Allu Arjun may not happen anytime soon, asserts a source in the know.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Director Venu Sriram has walked out of the project and apparently he is said to have narrated the same script to another big star in Tollywood.

Venu Sriram got a nod for his next film and it is going to be produced by a noted producer. All the details about Venu Sriram's next are under wraps at the moment. Venu Sriram is looking forward to making an official announcement, shortly. Let’s wait to see who will be the actor and what would be the theme of the film.