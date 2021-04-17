Vakeel Saab Day 8 Collections: Pawan Movie Inching Towards 100 Crores At Box Office

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the second biggest grosser of 2021 after Vijay's Master, which collected Rs 150 Cr. By this weekend, Vakeel Saab will enter the Rs 100 Cr club.

The movie collected around Rs 96 Cr in its first week and Vakeel Saab makers are expecting that within two-three days, the movie will collect Rs 100 Cr. The courtroom drama has set new records of earning a huge collection in the second wave of COVID-19.

Taking about the collections, Vakeel Saab performed well on its day 7 by collecting Rs 3. 55 Cr. And on day 8 it managed to collect around Rs 1-2 Cr. The movie had an overall 17.25% occupancy on Friday.

Day 1 ₹ 38.10 Cr

Day 2 ₹ 17.10 Cr

Day 3 ₹ 16.05 Cr

Day 4 ₹ 6.00 Cr

Day 5 ₹ 11.00 Cr

Day 6 ₹ 6.30 Cr

Day 7 ₹ 3.55 Cr

Day 8 ₹ 1.60 Cr ( estimated)

Total- 96 Cr

Vakeel Saab Day 8 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 15.41%

Afternoon Shows: 18.06%

Evening Shows: 20.07%

Night Shows: 15.44%

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Vakeel Saab is the remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, the film stars Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan.