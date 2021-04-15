Vakeel Saab Day 6 Collections: Pawan’s Film dominates Tollywood box office

Vakeel Saab has got tremendous response from all corners. The film is doing very well at the box office. The movie has already grossed more than Rs 70 Cr and broke records in Nizam and Ceded regions. Now, Vakeel Saab is getting ready to enter the Rs 100 Cr club.

On its fifth day, the film managed to collect Rs 11 Cr at the ticket window. As per sources, Vakeel Saab collected around Rs 5.50 Cr India net on its sixth day but the exact figure is yet to be known. Will further update the area-wise collection on the sixth day.

Day 1 - 40.10 Cr

Day 2 -17.10 Cr

Day 3 - 16.05 Cr

Day 4 -6.00 Cr

Day 5 - 11.00 Cr

Day 6 - 5.50 Cr

Total 95.75 Cr



Also Read: Vakeel Saab Beats Thalapathy Vijay's Master Box office Collections

Also Read: Karnan Day 6 Collections: Dhanush Movie On Box Office Rampage

Vakeel Saab is a courtroom drama directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bayview Projects. A remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan.