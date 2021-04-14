Vakeel Saab Day 5 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Film Is Having A Dream Run At The Box Office
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is creating a new benchmark for other films at the worldwide box office. In crucial weekdays too, the film collection figures are is impressive that it goes on to show Vakeel Saab’s solid content is pulling audience into theatres with its positive word of mouth. The film is loved by the audiences and appreciated by the film critics.
Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to collect Rs 11 cr on its fifth day at the ticket window. Exact figures of the film are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of Vakeel Saab, shortly.
Also Read: Here’s The Latest Update On Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab OTT Release Date
VakeelSaab 5 Days WW Collections
Nizam: 25.14Cr
Ceeded: 11.53Cr
UA: 11.5Cr
East: 5.86Cr
West: 6.4Cr
Guntur: 6.1Cr
Krishna: 4.25Cr
Nellore: 3.2Cr
AP-TG Total:- 75.77CR
KA+ROI - 4.15Cr
OS - 5.2Cr
Total WW: 83.92Cr
WW Rights :- 90 Cr
Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya are seen in key roles.