Vakeel Saab Day 5 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Film Is Having A Dream Run At The Box Office

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is creating a new benchmark for other films at the worldwide box office. In crucial weekdays too, the film collection figures are is impressive that it goes on to show Vakeel Saab’s solid content is pulling audience into theatres with its positive word of mouth. The film is loved by the audiences and appreciated by the film critics.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to collect Rs 11 cr on its fifth day at the ticket window. Exact figures of the film are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of Vakeel Saab, shortly.

VakeelSaab 5 Days WW Collections

Nizam: 25.14Cr

Ceeded: 11.53Cr

UA: 11.5Cr

East: 5.86Cr

West: 6.4Cr

Guntur: 6.1Cr

Krishna: 4.25Cr

Nellore: 3.2Cr

AP-TG Total:- 75.77CR

KA+ROI - 4.15Cr

OS - 5.2Cr

Total WW: 83.92Cr

WW Rights :- 90 Cr

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya are seen in key roles.

