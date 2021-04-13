Vakeel Saab Day 4 Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Ruling Tollywood Box Office

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has tasted commercial success at the box office with Vakeel Saab. The film is having a dream run at the box office.Vakeel Saab has become moviegoers first choice as there are no interesting films at the ticket windows. It is a known fact that Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel’s Saab was a crucial film for him because his last release Agnyathavaasi failed miserably at the box office.

The film has managed to collect Rs 13 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total collections of the Vakeel Saab could be Rs 95 cr plus. Exact figures of the film are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

Vakeel Saab has received rave reviews from audience and critics. Last night, the makers of the movie have held Vakeel Saab success meet to thank the audience for supporting the film. Vakeel Saab is produced by Dil Raju and he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It is directed by Venu Sriram also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Anaya are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.