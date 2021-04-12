Vakeel Saab Day 3 Collections: Pawan's Film Creates Non-Baahubali Record

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest outing Vakeel Saab is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster hit of this year. Vakeel Saab is creating waves at the worldwide box office. Vakeel Saab which was released on April 2 has received rave reviews from critics and audiences. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections, the film is believed to have crossed Rs 20 cr at the worldwide box office. The total movie collection stands at Rs 95 cr at the worldwide box office. Reports are doing the rounds Vakeel Saab has created non-Baahubali record in Telugu states. Exact figures of Vakeel Saab day 3 are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

Australia & NZ hourly gross for #VakeelSaab on Sunday: Australia 🇦🇺 9 pm: A$34,085

Total gross: A$246,902 (₹1.4 crores) 👍 New Zealand 🇳🇿 11 pm: A$4,552

Total gross: A$22,257 (₹12.64 lakhs) — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 11, 2021

#VakeelSaab makes $600k by Saturday in USA. It collects $144,028 from 283 locations ok Saturday and the total gross is $599,146 (₹4.47 cr) 👍🇺🇸 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 11, 2021

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Nivetha Thomas, Ananya and Anjali are seen in key roles. SS Thaman has composed the music and the number Maguva Maguva has become a chartbuster and tops every music lover's playlist.