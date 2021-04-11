Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab's Second Day Box Office Collections

Director Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab features Telugu Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on April 11. Movie buffs and viewers have declared Vakeel Saab a blockbuster hit. The film has also earned positive reviews. However, the latest we hear is that Vakeel Saab has not broken any box office record.

According to our trusted sources, Vakeel Saab has collected Rs 29 cr nett collections on Day 2 but it has not broken any Telugu film record. It remains to be seen how Vakeel Saab will fare in the coming days as Telangana Government is also planning to cap the theatre seat occupancy to 50 percent from next week. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections,shortly.

#VakeelSaab East Godavari day2 share 65L , Total share 3.75 Cr . Theatrical rights - 7 Cr Recovery - 54% 👌 #VakeelSaabInTheatres — Shivaji (@Shivaji17728971) April 11, 2021

#VakeelSaab hourly gross at 1:30 pm PST in USA on Saturday is $94k. The total gross so far is $550k 👍🇺🇸 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 10, 2021

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Nivetha Thomas, Ananya and Anjali are seen in key roles. SS Thaman has composed the music and the number Maguva Maguva has become a chartbuster and tops every music lover's playlist.