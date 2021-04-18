Vakeel Saab Day 10 Collections: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Set To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu at Box Office

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest offering Vakeel Saab continues its winning streak at the box office. The film is doing unstoppable business even in its second week which is a rare feat for any Telugu film considering the pandemic curbs right now.

The film has earned positive reviews from all quarters. Movie buffs and fans can't wait to know how much the movie has collected at the box office. Some of them are wondering whether the film has entered into the prestigious Rs 100 cr club yet.

According to trusted sources, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab seems have joined Rs 100 cr club and is doing phenomenally even on foreign shores.

Talking about the latest collections, Vakeel Saab has managed to earn Rs 1.80 on its tenth day at the box office. Speculations are doing the rounds that Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is inching closer to beating Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu at the box office by Monday. It remains to be seen whether Vakeel Saab will be able to cross Bharat Ane Nenu collections. We shall keep you posted on area-wise collections of Vakeel Saab, shortly.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan tested positive for coronavirus and he is under home isolation getting treated for the infection. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sirram and produced by Dil Raju.