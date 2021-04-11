Vakeel Saab Collections: Mahesh Babu Is Thopu, Say Superstar Fans

Apr 11, 2021, 11:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru released in theatres for Sankranti, 2020. The film turned out as a blockbuster and created so many records. Mahesh Babu's fans loved the film to the core and the Superstar won the hearts of the audience with his strong acting skills.

The 'Prince' of Tollywood was shown in a different avatar in the film. Rashmika Mandanna acted as the female lead in the film. Anil Ravipudi directed the film and was bankrolled by  Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju, and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment respectively. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad acted in the key roles in the film. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'  was commercially successful grossing over Rs. 260 crore worldwide.

Now, the fans of Mahesh Babu are sharing the screenshots on Twitter and are saying that 'Mahesh Babu' is thopu and the film, Sarileru has got record collections on the first day. They are comparing the Sarileru's collections with that of Vakeel Saab's collections.

Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' released in the theatres on 9th April 2021.

Here are the tweets with the hashtag #SarileruNeekevvaru.

 

Advertisement
Back to Top