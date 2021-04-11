Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru released in theatres for Sankranti, 2020. The film turned out as a blockbuster and created so many records. Mahesh Babu's fans loved the film to the core and the Superstar won the hearts of the audience with his strong acting skills.

The 'Prince' of Tollywood was shown in a different avatar in the film. Rashmika Mandanna acted as the female lead in the film. Anil Ravipudi directed the film and was bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju, and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment respectively. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad acted in the key roles in the film. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was commercially successful grossing over Rs. 260 crore worldwide.

Now, the fans of Mahesh Babu are sharing the screenshots on Twitter and are saying that 'Mahesh Babu' is thopu and the film, Sarileru has got record collections on the first day. They are comparing the Sarileru's collections with that of Vakeel Saab's collections.

Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' released in the theatres on 9th April 2021.

Here are the tweets with the hashtag #SarileruNeekevvaru.

#Maharshi - 1st film to break Baahubali 1 1st week Gross #SarileruNeekevvaru - 1st film to break Baahubali 2 day 1 gross#Pokiri - Full Run Gross Record lasted for 12 years X roads is forever the fort of SSMB 🙏 — SARKAR (@Bhaag_Saale) April 9, 2021

#SarileruNeekevvaru WW Day 1 Gross 70Cr

Competition with Darbar, Less Shows, Below 3 ratings & Divide talk#VakeelSaab WW Day 1 Gross 50Cr

Ticket Hikes, No Competition, Wide Release, 3+ ratings, SuperHit talk Andarki ardamainatte ga Box Office King evaro inkevaranna unnara?? pic.twitter.com/plSM0B9SUg — Mass DHFM is Back (@ursMassDHFM) April 10, 2021

Guntur District Day 1🔥 #SarileruNeekevvaru Still Unbeatable 😎#SarkaruVaariPaata Tho Dhummu Dhumareyy....🤙 Note: Guntur Dist lo #VakeelSaab kii 5Am Shows kuda Padday 👍 pic.twitter.com/V7BOlu8Khp — HNE 2.0™ (@UrsHNE) April 10, 2021

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh anna #sarileruneekevvaru Day 1 WW 46.77Crs Share All Time NON BB2 Industry Record safe amma🔥🤙 Malli #SarkaruVaariPaata tho ee RECORD break chesedi babu ae..

Note:- Regional Film tho ATR pure Superstar Stardom akkada🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TdxFTOjIPF — సర్కారు వారి పాట 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣Cr🔔 (@KalyanAneNenu) April 9, 2021

#SarileruNeekevvaru Krishna District Day 1 - 3.07 Cr 🔥 Still Holds ATR!!! pic.twitter.com/dzmKy88xZb — Chaithu Gadu 💛 (@chaithu_dhfm) April 9, 2021