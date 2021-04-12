Vakeel Saab Collections In Australia, New Zealand

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is a sensation now. The film released in theatres on 9th April 2021 and is doing absolutely well. Vakeel Saab marks the Power Star's return to the film industry after three years of gap.

According to popular movie critic and biz analyst, Taran Adarsh, "Vakeel Saab opened in Australia and New Zealand on Friday and in the view of coronavirus pandemic, the start of the film can be termed heartening."

Here is Australia and New Zealand's collection report:

Australia:

Fri A$ 147,571

Sat A$ 64,286

Total: A$ 211,857 [₹ 1.21 cr]

NewZealand:

Fri NZ$ 10,667

Sat NZ$ 8,553

Total: NZ$ 19,220 [₹ 10.10 lakhs]

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Despite #Covid19 pandemic... #Telugu film #VakeelSaab - starring #PawanKalyan - starts on a strong note in #USA...Thu premieres + Fri: $ 452,815 [₹ 3.38 cr]. Few screens yet to report. And as you read this, #VakeelSaab cruises past half-million mark [Sat trends]." Here is the tweet.

Vakeel Saab, a legal drama film directed by Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bayview Projects. It is a Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster movie Pink. Pawan Kalyan acted as lawyer in the film. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan acted in the key roles in the movie.