Vakeel Saab Boosts Telugu Actor's Career, Actress Flooded With Offers

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ film will soon go on floors. Currently, Trivikram seems to be busy in finalizing the cast and crew. On the other hand, he is also giving finishing touches to the script, it is learnt.

If reports are to be believed, Trivikram is holding talking with Nivetha Thomas for an important role in Mahesh Babu movie. The wotking title of the film is #SSMB28. The production team also spoke to her, but she is yet to convey her decision to the team, it is being said.

Meanwhile, Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Pawan Kalyan starred ‘Vakeel Saab’ and the film did pretty well at the box office. She has impressed the audience and fans with her stellar performance in the film. Now, she has landed a chance to work with Mahesh Babu. Looks like Nivetha Thomas will be flooded with more offers after working with Mahesh Babu.

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab might have changed the fate of Nivetha Thomas. We do agree Nivetha's hard work also paid off as she is immensely talented. But working with Pawan Kalyan in a female oriented movie like Vakeel has sure catapulted her to stardom. We won't be surprised if she gets a chance to feature in films of top Tollywood top heroes. What do you say? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.