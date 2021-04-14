Vakeel Saab Beats Thalapathy Vijay's Master Box office Collections

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is performing well all over the country despite a surge in covid cases also. The film is also creating waves at the worldwide box office. PSPK fans have finally breathed a huge sigh of relief over Pawan Kalyan's comeback film after his earlier outing Agnyathavaasi ended up as a dud at the box office.

Now, Pawan's latest release Vakeel Saab has been receiving good reviews from audiences and critics alike. The performances of actors Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya have been much talked about on social media channels. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit 'Pink'. Pawan Kalyan plays Lawyer Satya Dev in the film. The movie is a courtroom drama in which a lawyer fights to protect the rights of three innocent girls.

We already told you about the moolah the film is raking in at the box office. The latest we hear is that Vakeel Saab has broken the 2021 box office records set by a blockbuster Tamil movie. As per reports, Vakeel Saab has overtaken Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master Rs 69 Cr in three days collection, where Vakeel Saab has collected Rs 71.5 Cr at the box office. The film made Rs 17 Cr on Sunday after collecting Rs 16.50 Cr on Saturday. Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab's three days collection is said to be Rs 2.50 Cr more than Vijay's Master.