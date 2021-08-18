Vaishnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh's Film First Look Release Date Is Locked

Mega sensation Panja Vaisshnav Tej who is riding high with the blockbuster success of his first film Uppena is waiting for the release of his second film being directed by creative director Krish who is known for completing his films at jet speed with an excellent quality of the content and making. Rakul Preet Singh who is one of the most sought-after heroines has played Vaisshnav’s ladylove in the film.

Billed to be a spectacular adventurous film, adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy has a masterly technical team of MM Keeravani scoring the music, while Gnana Shekar VS cranks the camera.

The makers have announced to kick-start the promotions by releasing a small video that gives an update of title and first look of the movie will be out on August 20th at 10:15 AM.

The video shows few people walking in a forest and as is known the story is set in forest backdrop. While visuals captured by cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS looks very pleasant and exquisite, MM Keeravani’s music for the video is entrancing. It seems Keeravani’s songs and BGM are going to be one of the major assets of the movie, alongside Gnana Shekar’s camera work.

Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy are producing the yet to be titled film under First Frame Entertainments banners be presented by Bibo Srinivas.