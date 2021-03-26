Vaishnav Tej's Uppena World TV Premiere Date Is Out

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has become talk of the town on social media. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Uppena became a dream debut for Vaishnav Tej. The film was made on a budget of Rs 4 cr but the makers of the movie seem to have earned Rs 53.8 cr share which is triple the invested amount. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and they have gifted a luxurious Benz car to Director Buchi Babu Sana. The entire team is in a happy space and basking in the success of the movie.

The buzz and talk surrounding the film refuses to die down. Why, you ask? Well, People are eagerly waiting for Uppena to have digital or satellite release. If you are also eagerly waiting for the same, then, we have some news for you. According to trusted sources, Uppena is all set to premiere on Netflix from April 2, while the film world TV premiere on Star Maa is said to be happening on April 18. We are pretty sure Uppena is going to shatter all TRP rating of other films.

Uppena starred young mega actor Vaishnav Tej who marked his debut in this movie. Kannada girl Krithi Shetty was seen as the leading lady opposite Vaishav Tej.