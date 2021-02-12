Vaishnav Tej's Uppena US Premieres Collection

Actor Vaishnav Tej's latest releases Uppena opened to positive reviews. The film has been grabbing the headlines ever since the trailer was out. The film has garnered huge buzz among the audience thanks to Megastar Chiranjeevi and Young tiger Jr NTR who have promoted the film to reach a wider audience. Megastar Chiranjeevi was guest of honour to Uppena pre-release event.

On other hand, Jr NTR had unleashed the trailer of the film. Both the actors' promotions for Vaishnav Tej's Uppena have worked out well because the audience are gushing about the film on social media. According to sources, Uppena first day shows have been sold out in many areas. Looking at the current trend on social media, the opening collections of Uppena could be massive. Let's wait and watch how much the film is going to fetch at the box office.

Last night, Uppena had a few premiers shows in USA and other foreign countries. According to reports, the film has earned $1050 from 10 locations.

Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.