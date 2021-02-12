Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Review & Rating

Actor Vaishnav Tej's latest release Uppena has become talk of the town. The film is receiving a positive response from fans and audience.

Movie Uppena

Star Cast Panja Vaishnav Tej, Vijay Sethupathi, Krithi Shetty

Director Buchi Babu Sana

Producer Mythri Movie Makers

Music Devi Sri Prasad

Run Time 2h 27min

Release February 12th, 2021

Plot: Two college friends Vaishnav and Kriti who belong to different castes, fall in love with each other. However, their relationship faces struggle due to the stringent practise of casteism.

Plus Points:

Lead actors performance

Though it is debut movie of Vaishnav Tej but he nailed in every scene. Flawless acting by him.

Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi acting also brilliant

Climax

Background music

Negatives: Few lags

Verdict: It's a pure love story. The film is a seat edge thriller and entertainer, must-watch film this weekend.

Rating:2.75

