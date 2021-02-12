Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Review & Rating
Actor Vaishnav Tej's latest release Uppena has become talk of the town. The film is receiving a positive response from fans and audience.
Movie Uppena
Star Cast Panja Vaishnav Tej, Vijay Sethupathi, Krithi Shetty
Director Buchi Babu Sana
Producer Mythri Movie Makers
Music Devi Sri Prasad
Run Time 2h 27min
Release February 12th, 2021
Plot: Two college friends Vaishnav and Kriti who belong to different castes, fall in love with each other. However, their relationship faces struggle due to the stringent practise of casteism.
Plus Points:
Lead actors performance
Though it is debut movie of Vaishnav Tej but he nailed in every scene. Flawless acting by him.
Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi acting also brilliant
Climax
Background music
Negatives: Few lags
Verdict: It's a pure love story. The film is a seat edge thriller and entertainer, must-watch film this weekend.
Rating:2.75
Also Read:Vaishnav Tej's Uppena US Premieres Collection
ఫస్టాఫ్లో వచ్చే మూడు పాటలు చాలా బ్యూటిఫుల్గా తెరకెక్కించారు. విజువల్స్, డైరెక్షన్ పార్ట్ అన్నీ హైలైట్.#Uppena #UppenaReview pic.twitter.com/qPdwPUBjrO
— syeraa.in (@syeraaupdates) February 12, 2021
Cutting comedy chesa kaani chusthe edupachindhi #Uppena
— Vashi Velayudham ™ (@VashiVelayudham) February 12, 2021
Srimanthudu BGM kottesthunnadu sethupathi ki DSP #Uppena
— KalyanFanatic (@gowrav_pk) February 12, 2021
@IamKrithiShetty climax performance 👌👌👌 #Uppena
— Gopi (@_GTweets_) February 12, 2021
Half way through #uppena #KritiShetty is going to be the next big thing in Telugu cinema...#VaishnavTej is so impressive.. Has made a kick ass debut
— A V A D (@avadsays) February 12, 2021