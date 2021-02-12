Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Review & Rating

Feb 12, 2021, 09:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Vaishnav Tej's latest release Uppena has become talk of the town. The film is receiving a positive response from fans and audience. 

Movie    Uppena
Star Cast    Panja Vaishnav Tej, Vijay Sethupathi, Krithi Shetty
Director    Buchi Babu Sana
Producer    Mythri Movie Makers
Music    Devi Sri Prasad
Run Time    2h 27min
Release    February 12th, 2021

Plot: Two college friends Vaishnav and Kriti who belong to different castes, fall in love with each other. However, their relationship faces struggle due to the stringent practise of casteism. 

Plus Points: 

Lead actors performance
Though it is debut movie of Vaishnav Tej but he nailed in every scene. Flawless acting by him.
Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi acting also brilliant
Climax
Background music

Negatives: Few lags

Verdict: It's a pure love story. The film is a seat edge thriller and entertainer, must-watch film this weekend.

Rating:2.75

