Vaishnav Tej's Uppena New OTT Release Date On Netflix Is Out?

Actor Vaishnav Tej's is baking in the success of his recent outing Uppena. The film turned out to be a monstrous hit of this year. Vaishnav Tej might haven't dreamt that his debut film will receive a lot of love and adulation from fans and the audience. Movie buffs are highly searching for Uppena OTT release date ever since the film was opened in theatres.

For those who are unversed, Uppena digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. Any film will premier on any OTT digital platform after four weeks of its releases. It's been more than a month, Uppena was released in theatres and the film was opened in theatres on February 12. By this time, Uppena should stream on Netflix but they haven't released it yet on Netflix.

It was speculated that Uppena would be streaming on Netflix on March 24 but the makers of the movie haven't made anything officially yet. According to trusted sources, Netflix makers are likely to stream Uppena in the first week of April and they don't release such a hyped movie without any formal announcement. Uppena will soon arrive on Netflix. We will soon update the official date of Uppena on Netflix. Keep watching this space for more updates.