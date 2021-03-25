Vaishnav Tej's Uppena New Netflix Release Date Is Confirmed: Deets Inside

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has become a talk of the town ever since the film opened in theatres. The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead in the film. If take a look at Vaishnav Tej, Director Buchi Babu and Krithi Shetty, Uppena is a debut film of them. But, the film went on to become a huge money-spinner at the box office. All credit goes to content, gripping direction and stellar performance of lead actors.

Most of the movie buffs have already watched the film but still, they are planning to watch the film on Netflix. If you are one among them, searching for a Netflix OTT release date, then we have interesting news for you in our store.

According to our well-trusted sources, Uppena distributors seems to be delaying the film as it much-hyped film. Uppena is all set to premiere on Netflix either on March 26 or April 2, 2021. They are going to finalise the date soon and will make an official confirmation by end of today or tomorrow.

In the meantime, Vaishnav Tej is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Uppena.