Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Netflix Release Date Is Out

Actor Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena continues to create a storm at the box office. It's his debut film of Vaishnav, he has set the benchmark for all the films. Uppena is the highest grosser of this month. The film is doing mind-blowing business at the box office. Vaishnav Tej, Buchi Babu Sana and Krithi Sheety hard work has finally paid off.

The lead actors of the film are new to the audience but still, Uppena is raking in the moolah at the box office. Content is a real king at the box office. Audience prefers the content rather than stardom and Uppena is a big example of it.

Industry source tell us that Netflix has bagged the rights of Uppena for a whopping amount of Rs 7 cr. The film is all set to premiers on Netflix from April 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, Vaishnav Tej, Buchi Babu Sana and Krithi Shetty are all set to get busy as they are flooding with a slew of offers after Uppena release. Buchi Babu Sana will soon team up with Jr NTR and Krithi Shetty is all set to play the female lead in Nani's new film. Several directors are in the beeline to work with Vaishnav Tej.