Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Joins Rs 50 Cr Club

Did you know this? Vaishnav TeJ's latest outing 'Uppena' has been making huge noise at the box worldwide box office which released last Friday. Breaking all the existing records, Uppena has crossed Rs 50 cr just in five days of its run. The Vaishnav Tej starrer received an exceptional response by the audience, wherein, fans showcased a crazy frenzy on social media. Uppena received Vaishnav Tej immense praises from not just the audience and critics.

The makers of the movie are looking forward to hold a Uppena success meet. The event will be held on February 17 @ pm at the Margani Estates Ground V.L Puram, Rajahmundry.

The film is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners. Keep watching this space for more updates.