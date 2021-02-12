Uppena First Day Collection: Vaishnav Tej Movie Gets All Time Highest For Any Debut Actor

Actor Vaishnav Tej’s latest release Uppena has been making the headlines for all good reasons. The film took a flying start at the box office. The film has been receiving a positive response from audience and critics alike. The intriguing content not only garnered the Vaishnav massive appreciation but also broke major records. Vaishnav Tej steals the show with his stellar performance in the film.

Uppena seems to took a storm at the box office on opening day. In many areas, all the shows are houseful. If reports are to be believed, the film could earn Rs 7 cr on opening day at the box office. No doubt, the opening day collections of Uppena will be huge. In the meantime, we have managed few tweets for you about first-day collections of Uppena. Take a look at it:

👉Fantastic Evening Shows For #Uppena....Night Shows Bookings Too Good....Expecting 7Cr+ Share on Day 1💥💥💥 — Ravi Kiran (@ravikhsr) February 12, 2021

Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.