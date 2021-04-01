Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Deleted Scene Goes Viral On Social Media

Tollywood young actor Vaishnav Tej is over the moon as his recent outing 'Uppena' performed pretty well at the box office. Viewers have declared it as a big blockbuster hit of this month. Thanks to the content and lead actors performance. The film buzz refuses to die among the audience after two months of its release.

On one hand, Movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Uppena OTT release date. On the other hand, the makers of the movie are teasing the audience by releasing deleted scenes from the film on social media. Uppena deleted scene has gone viral on all social media platforms. If you haven't seen Uppena deleted scene yet, here we go.

The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vaishnav Tej will next be seen in Krish's yet to be titled film which is scheduled to release in the latter of this year. Buchi Babu Sana is giving the finishing touches to his next script and his next film could be with Jr NTR. Keep watching this space for more updates.