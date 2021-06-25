Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Continues To Get Record TRP Ratings

It's been a couple of months Vaishnav Tej's Uppena was released in theatres. But, still, the film is in the news. It was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featured Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

The film went on to collect Rs 100 cr at the box office. Actually, it's a big feat for any debutant star. According to sources, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena continues to create a record TRP rating with the second telecast on television. Recently, the film was telecasted on star maa and it had registered 11.37. Earlier, when Uppena was the first telecast on Star Maa, it registered 18.5 which was the highest for any debut hero. Vaishnav Tej did with Uppena.

On the career front, He is busy in reading the scripts and he is yet to take a final call about his new projects. However, an official announcement about his new films is expected out to be soon.