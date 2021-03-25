Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Closing Collections

Actor Vaishnav Tej who is basking in the success of his recently released Uppena is having a dream run at the box office. Vaishnav Tej and his film Uppena has become of the town across the globe. Uppena is a debut film of Vaishnav Tej which has proved to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Uppena has broken all possible records from across the box office worldwide.

The film has received rave reviews from the audiences and critics. According to trade reports, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena's worldwide closing share is Rs 52.35 crs. The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead in the film.

Check out area-wise collections:

Nizam: 15.60 crs

Ceded:7.80 crs

UA :8.58 crs

Guntur: 3.01 crs

East :5.10 crs

West :2.68 crs

Krishna :3.20 crs

Nellore :1.86 crs

AP/TS:47.83 CRS

KA+ROI:2.90 crs

Overseaes:1.62 crs

WW Closing share: 52.35 crs, 83 crs gross

Meanwhile, Uppena's yet to be titled film with Director Krish is in the post-production stage and the makers are planning to release in the second half of the year. He has a bunch of films in his kitty and he will announce the details of his future projects in a couple of days from now. Watch this space for more updates.