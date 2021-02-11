Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Censor Report

Mega actor Vaishnav Tej is all set to make his grand debut with the movie 'Uppena'. The film has created much hype amongst the audience and movie buffs. The trailer of the film has garnered millions of views and it made a few audiences as a must-watch film of this weekend.

According to latest reports, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has completed the censor formalities and it received U/A certificate without any cuts from CBFC. Krithi Shetty is winning the heart of the audience on social media for his amazing performance in Uppena trailer.

The buzz doing the rounds that she bagged few offers in Telugu even before her debut movie release. Uppena is directed by Buchi babu Sana and the film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film will hit the screens on February 12 which is tomorrow. Don't forget to watch this space for review and collections.

