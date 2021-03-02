Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is creating waves at the box office. As you all might be aware that, Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is doing unstoppable business since its opening day at the box office. The film is doing tremendous business across the globe. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and fans, the great word of the mouth giving the film's box office further push.

It is worth mentioning here that Uppena has managed to earn Rs 80 cr plus at the worldwide box office. Some of the Netizens are fighting on social media for Uppena collections. For those who are new to the story, Uppena has becomes the highest grosser of this month. Before Uppena, it was Prabhas' Mirchi film used to be the highest grosser and Uppena has managed to surpass it.

Latest news we hear is Uppena is believed to have made astounding figures for the last three days. The film is believed to have beaten Mahesh Babu's Pokiri record. Pokiri is a path-breaking movie in Mahesh Babu's career. Uppena breaking Mahesh Babu's Pokiri record is really great thing but the ticket price of Uppena seems to be the ideal reason for the film to touch a remarkable feat. Here are a few tweets for you.

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Beats Mahesh Babu's Biggest Hit Pokiri Record?

But pokiri is IH hit mirchi just hit unseaso and also compare pokiri mirchi and #Uppena ticket rate 👍👍👍 — #SALAAR (@RebalSt07692110) March 2, 2021

