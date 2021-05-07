Vaishnav Tej's Second Film To Release On OTT?

Vaishnav Tej made a grand debut with ‘Uppena’ and the film turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. It was a dream debut for any actor. Vaishnav Tej became a household name with his debut film ‘Uppena’. He earned a fan following for his acting chops in Uppena.

Latest news we hear is that the makers of Vaishnav Tej's next are planning to skip theatrical release of his second film. According to our trusted sources, Vaishnav Tej has completed his second film which was directed by Krish. Now, they are planning to release the film directly via OTT as the second wave of COVID would take a longer time to end and it would be a while before the audience can fearlessly walk into theatres.

Most of the public now prefer to watch movies on OTT instead of theatre. Vaishnav Tej is expecting a fancy deal from OTT players for his second film after the smashing success of Uppena. Rakul Preet will be seen as the female lead and the film is based on the novel ‘Konda Polam’. More details about the project are yet to be known. Keep watching this space for more updates.