Vaishnav Tej's Uppena To Release On Netflix, Check The Date

Is there any need to tell about the history that Uppena has created... Obviously, a big No. The film created new records in the Telugu film industry. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty made their debut with Uppena and needless to say about how both of them had lived in their roles. Vijay Sethupathi acted in a prominent role and he won the hearts of the audience once again with his strong acting skills. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty impressed the audience not only with their acting skills but also with their looks.

Uppena, a romantic drama written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The movie set in Kakinada and the story of the film is about Aasi (Vaishnav Tej), a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma (Krithi Shetty). Her father Raayanam (Vijay Sethupathi) is an influential zamindar, who fiercely protects his daughter to safeguard his family's honour.

The movie has got good reviews and many of the Tollywood stars praised the performances of Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty and also sang praises for the directorial skills of Buchi Babu. Now, the news is that the film is going to be out on Netflix on March 24th, 2021. Let us wait for the official information.