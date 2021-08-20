Vaishnav Tej, Rakul Preet's Kondapolam First Look Poster Is Out

Mega sensation Vaishnav Tej, creative director Krish Jagarlamudi and stunning diva Rakul Preet Singh are working together for the first time for Production No 8 of First Frame Entertainments and the film is making enough noise already.

A small glimpse to make announcement regarding title and first look created inquisitiveness on the project. Titled Kondapolam, the film’s first look poster is out. It’s a perfect title for a film set in forest backdrop and the title design too looks absorbing.

Sporting beard, Vaisshnav Tej looks very watchful and intense in the poster that presents him as a part of nature. While on top, few people are seen walking in forest region, the background sees sheep eating grass. The intriguing poster hikes the prospects on the film.

Coming to the video, Vaisshnav Tej appears ferocious as he is set to take on miscreants in the forest. While visuals look grand, background score builds up the emotion.

An Epic Tale Of ‘Becoming’ reads the poster. The makers have also announced officially that Kondapolam will release on October 8th.

Billed to be a spectacular adventurous film, adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy has a masterly technical team of MM Keeravani scoring the music, while Gnana Shekar VS cranks the camera.

Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy are producing the yet to be titled film presented by Bibo Srinivas. The film will also feature some prominent actors.

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh

Technical Crew:

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Producers: Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy

Banner: First Frame Entertainments

Music Director: MM Keeravani

Cinematography: Gnana Shekar VS

Story: Sannapureddi Venkata Rami Reddy

Editor: Shravan Katikaneni

Art: Raj Kumar Gibson

Costumes: Aishwarya Rajeev

Fights: Venkat

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar